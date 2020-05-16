Bangtan Bomb: BTS members V and Jimin are cuddling besties as Taehyung and RM croon 8Eight's Without A Heart

In the latest Bangtan Bomb which took place during BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun's Group Photo to commemorate Big Hit Entertainment's 15th anniversary, RM and V were up to their old shenanigans while Jimin cuddled up to Taehyung. Watch the adorable video below.

BTS has been keeping ARMY entertained with countless content to fuss over. Whether it be as simple as selfies and videos on Twitter or even more elaborate V Live and YouTube Live sessions, the septet is making sure that ARMY does not feel alone during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides working on a new album and giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations, we also have the Bangtan Bombs that keep us entertained from time to time.

The latest Bangtan Bomb takes place during the recently held BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun's Group Photo to commemorate Big Hit Entertainment's 15th anniversary. In the video, we see RM and V chilling on a couch between the photoshoot session and are up to their backstage antics as they croon 8Eight's popular single, Without A Heart, in front of Lee. They're seen harmonising as Jimin cuddles up to Taehyung and listens to TaeTae's sweet vocals. Hyun tells V that he got the melody wrong and gives him a short vocal lesson with ChimChim sharing, "That is one vocal lesson that money can't buy."

"I can't bring myself to harmonise with Hyun standing right there," Namjoon joked as Lee quipped, "Want me to sing one of your songs now." Also, can you spot a Jin cameo in the video?!

Watch the latest Bangtan Bomb featuring RM, V, Jimin and Lee Hyun below:

We adore these boys and how!

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, which drops on July 15, 2020.

