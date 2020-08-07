Bangtan Bomb: BTS' V charms ARMY with his cover of Natalie Cole's Love; Jungkook beautifully croons Jin's Moon

The latest Bangtan Bomb takes us back to Map of the Song: 7 from FESTA 2020 and shows us unseen footage of BTS letting their hair down and going crazy inside the karaoke booth. Check out the hilarious video below.

We all remember BTS having a gala time inside the karaoke booth for FESTA 2020's Map of the Song: 7. Now, to treat us further, the latest Bangtan Bomb includes unseen footage from the boys' hilarious shenanigans as they covered more songs. We start things off with V who left us mesmerised with his jazz-tastic cover of the late Natalie Cole's Love and Ha Dong Qn's Please Love Her. Taehyung's deep vocals added the right flavours to smooth tracks. Then, we had TaeTae being joined by Jimin and Jungkook as the maknaes went crazy with the trot version of Zero O'Clock.

RM and Jin watching over the mad trio was an added bonus! Jin's Epiphany was the next track to be tackled as Jimin's honey-like vocals took over but ChimChim was in a mischievous mood and played around with Kookie. Moreover, RM interrupted them to let Baby Mochi know that he was stealing his gift while Jimin threw a baby-like tantrum. Namjoon then helped ChimChim finish off Epiphany and their harmonisation was dreamy. Jin joined in on the action by performing Yoon Jong-shin's Like It which prompted Jimin and Jungkook along with Suga and J-Hope to sing along and let their hair down to another trot version. Also, did you spot Kookie doing a famous TikTok move?!

Finally, we had The Golden Maknae who kept saying that he wanted to sing a Jin solo song. Kookie mesmerised us with his cover of both Moon and Awake as you couldn't take your eyes off of him.

Check out BTS' Bangtan Bomb from Map of the Song: 7 below:

We adore these boys and how!

