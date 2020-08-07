  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bangtan Bomb: BTS' V charms ARMY with his cover of Natalie Cole's Love; Jungkook beautifully croons Jin's Moon

The latest Bangtan Bomb takes us back to Map of the Song: 7 from FESTA 2020 and shows us unseen footage of BTS letting their hair down and going crazy inside the karaoke booth. Check out the hilarious video below.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 05:32 pm
Jimin was up to some hilarious shenanigans during his, V and Jungkook's trot version of Zero O'Clock as well as Suga and J-Hope's trot version of Like It.Jimin was up to some hilarious shenanigans during his, V and Jungkook's trot version of Zero O'Clock as well as Suga and J-Hope's trot version of Like It.

We all remember BTS having a gala time inside the karaoke booth for FESTA 2020's Map of the Song: 7. Now, to treat us further, the latest Bangtan Bomb includes unseen footage from the boys' hilarious shenanigans as they covered more songs. We start things off with V who left us mesmerised with his jazz-tastic cover of the late Natalie Cole's Love and Ha Dong Qn's Please Love Her. Taehyung's deep vocals added the right flavours to smooth tracks. Then, we had TaeTae being joined by Jimin and Jungkook as the maknaes went crazy with the trot version of Zero O'Clock.

RM and Jin watching over the mad trio was an added bonus! Jin's Epiphany was the next track to be tackled as Jimin's honey-like vocals took over but ChimChim was in a mischievous mood and played around with Kookie. Moreover, RM interrupted them to let Baby Mochi know that he was stealing his gift while Jimin threw a baby-like tantrum. Namjoon then helped ChimChim finish off Epiphany and their harmonisation was dreamy. Jin joined in on the action by performing Yoon Jong-shin's Like It which prompted Jimin and Jungkook along with Suga and J-Hope to sing along and let their hair down to another trot version. Also, did you spot Kookie doing a famous TikTok move?!

Finally, we had The Golden Maknae who kept saying that he wanted to sing a Jin solo song. Kookie mesmerised us with his cover of both Moon and Awake as you couldn't take your eyes off of him.

Check out BTS' Bangtan Bomb from Map of the Song: 7 below:

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: Map of the Song: 7: Jimin, Jungkook and V losing their minds while performing UGH & Ego is just what we needed

Which BTS cover from Map of the Song: 7 is your personal favourite? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :BANGTANTV,YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement