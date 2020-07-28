  1. Home
Bangtan Bomb: BTS' V & J Hope don their goofy hats to give us the wing dance; RM trolled on Boy With Luv sets

BTS members are among the talented yet goofiest musicians in the world. The new Bangtan Bomb featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook is just another proof of it.
BTS is not giving us a chance to breathe! First, they announce the In The Soop BTS ver show. Then they release the teaser of the upcoming feature and soon after Big Hit Entertainment released a new Bangtan Bomb. Phew! Not that we are complaining about all the videos and music coming our way but where do these boys get the energy?! Anyway, coming to the point here: A few days ago, Big Hit Entertainment released a small portion of the behind-the-scenes of Boy With Luv. 

The video featured Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope. It was followed by another Bangtan Bomb featuring Kookie playing with a pooch on the sets of the music video. Now, the new Bangtan Bomb gives us another look at the making of the video and it is bound to leave you in splits. 

The video starts off with Taehyung and Hobi playing like kindergarten children before they come up with a hand choreography. The Bangtan Boys come up with a hand wing gesture that matches the lines and eventually features in the video. While that left us gushing, it was RM who laughing us wheezing with laughter. Poor Rap Monster was cut in between his epic moment which served as an opportunity for everyone to troll him. 

If that wasn't enough, you have the Worldwide Handsome grooving to Boy With Luv holding cutlery in his hands. Yes, Seokjin danced with a fork and spoon in his hand. 

Check out the video below: 

Aren't these boys just the cutest! What was your favourite moment from the video? Let us know in the comments below. 

