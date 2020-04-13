Bangtan Boy Jin impresses the handsome florist from Run BTS episode; latter REVEALS why he likes the singer

BTS member Jin, particularly, had formed a good impression on the handsome florist from Run BTS' 99th episode. Read below to know why Kim Isaac likes people like Jin who think outside the box.

A recent episode of Run BTS, which caught ARMY's attention, was the 99th one where the theme was florist and saw our favourite seven boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - surrounded by flowers as gorgeous as the septet! From discussing their birth flowers to making bouquets and flower crowns, the highlight of the episode turned out to be their devoted admiration for the handsome florist, Kim Isaac. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Isaac shared his thoughts on working with BTS.

Towards the end of the episode, while talking about each member's flower arrangement, Isaac was all praises for Jin saying that he would love to create something with the eldest BTS member. This comes after Seokjin hilariously made his flower crown with floral antennas or even snail eyes (as Jungkook joked!) and in the process, made his bandmates laugh out loud! Isaac revealed to Teen Vogue that Jin confided in him after the shoot was over that a lot of members are a bit shy and hence, he brightens up the atmosphere and makes it funny with certain words or actions.

Jin further apologised to Isaac for anything that he might have said which struck the florist as "rude" or "offensive" which touched Isaac. "I had really enjoyed my time with them but Jin was always thinking about how his actions and words could affect somebody else. I personally really like people like Jin who think outside the box. Some might think it's weird, but it's just being different," Isaac added. Isaac admitted that working with Jin on anything to do with flowers would be very "interesting,"

Moreover, Isaac even gushed about BTS leader RM and how he loves working with students with lots of questions. "I could see why RM became the leader of BTS. He was always analyzing, interpreting situations and events and asking not just about the flowers, but in every situation, 'How do things work?' 'Why do you do things like that?' All members expressed their love for ARMY, in particular, I saw how RM put ARMY into everything he did," Isaac disclosed about Namjoon to Teen Vogue.

