Barack & Michelle Obama’s daughter Sasha Obama goes viral for singing City Girls song on TikTok; Watch

Sasha Obama who’s currently studying at the University of Michigan recently went viral on Twitter after a video of the former First Daughter singing surfaced.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter Sasha Obama recently went viral on Twitter after she lip-synced to a City Girls song on TikTok that has since received a lot of attention. In the clip, the 19-year-old former First Daughter and a pal can be seen perfectly lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls.

Rapper JT, who raps the verse both Sasha and her friend are dancing and singing to, actually saw the video on Twitter and reposted it with the heart eye emoji! Fans quickly noticed that the video featured Sasha Obama and her name trended shortly after! Watch the video below.

For the unversed, Sasha Obama went to college last year. The 19-year-old daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama got enrolled in the University of Michigan. “Sasha is living in dorms like a normal college freshman,” a source told ET last year.

“I have seen her on campus, I’ve met her and she seems excited for the school year.” “She just wants to try and have as normal of a college experience as possible but she kind of accepts that it won’t really happen and it’s going to be different for her,” the source continued. Sasha Obama‘s older sister, Malia Obama, 21, took a gap year in 2016 before starting at Harvard University in the fall of 2017.

