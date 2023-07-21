Barack Obama: 2023 summer music and book recommendations; From SZA to Ice Spice

Barack Obama, the former president turned cultural tastemaker, has once again delighted music and book enthusiasts by releasing his annual summer lists. In his recent social media post, he invites readers to explore his recommended books and offers a curated playlist featuring rising stars and classic tracks.

Barack Obama's summer reading recommendations

The former commander-in-chief's book recommendations span various genres, including thrillers and non-fiction. Among the selected titles are "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond, "Small Mercies" by Dennis Lehane, "King: A Life" by Jonathan Eig, and "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano, which recently earned a spot in Oprah's book club.

Barack Obama's summer music playlist

Obama's summer playlist is a diverse collection of 41 songs, encompassing multiple artists and genres. From SZA's "Snooze" to the classic "California Love" by 2Pac and Dr. Dre, the playlist showcases a wide range of musical talents, including Janelle Monáe, Jorja Smith, Rosalía, and more.

Artists featured in Obama's playlist, like SZA and Burna Boy, expressed their excitement and gratitude on social media for the recognition. However, some well-known musicians, such as Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé, missed out on a spot on this year's highly coveted list. As always, Obama's recommendations are met with enthusiasm and serve as a guide for music and book enthusiasts seeking fresh, compelling content for their summer enjoyment.

Barack Obama's complete summer playlist

"Who Told You," J Hus feat. Drake

"Snooze," SZA

"I'll Stand By You," The Pretenders

"Vampiros," Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Fast Car," Luke Combs"California Love," 2Pac feat. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman

"Dance Me To The End Of Love (Live), Leonard Cohen

"Nowhere To Run," Martha Reeves and The Vandellas

"Parabolic!" nobigdyl

"Try Me," Jorja Smith

"Sittin' On Top Of The World," Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

"Got 'Til It's Gone," Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, and Q-Tip

"Penas con Pan," La Doña

"Walk Like An Egyptian," The Bangles

"Watching The Credits," The Beths

"Ain't No Harmin' Me," The War and Treaty

"Soul Survivor," The Rolling Stones

"Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business)," Aretha Franklin

"Blue Train," John Coltrane

"Princess Diana," Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj

"Funky Kingston," Toots and The Maytals

"Unchained Melody," The Righteous Brothers

"Golden Lady," Stevie Wonder

"Doctor My Eyes," Jackson Browne

"Sability," Ayra Starr

"Not Strong Enough," boygenius

"(Sittin' On) The Dock Of the Bay," Otis Redding

"Everything Is Broken," Bob Dylan

"Cry Me A River," Ella Fitzgerald

"La Bebe (Remix)," Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

"Drums," Money Man and Babyface Ray

"The World Is Yours," Nas

"Reach Out I'll Be There," Four Tops

"Just Breathe," Pearl Jam

"Tempted," J'calm

"Contact," Kelela

"Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," Marvin Gaye

"River Deep - Mountain High," Ike and Tina Turner

"Only Have Eyes 42," Janelle Monáe

"The Devil I Know," Ashley McBryde

"Love & Hate," Michael Kiwanuka

