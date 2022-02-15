From Barack Obama & Brad Pitt being cousins to Cameron Diaz family ties: These 5 celebs are shockingly related

While it may seem massive, La La Land is a pretty tight-knit community (figuratively and literally). In Hollywood everyone knows each other, and not just by an acquaintance, some also by family ties. Today, we’re looking back at 5 celebrities who you didn't know were related to other mega-celebrities. Scroll down for the full list!

President Obama is cousins with Brad Pit: Movie star Pitt is in a long way connected to the former US President. According to Chicago Tribune, both are related to former Canadian ice hockey player Jean Cusson.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are in-laws: Devil Wears Prada co-stars Stanley and Emily became related after Stanley married Emily's sister Felicity in 2012. The duo, along with Felicity and Emily’s husband John Krasinki hang out quite often!

Tom Hanks is related to Abraham Lincoln: Talking about presidential ties, Abraham Lincoln's mother's name was Nancy Hanks and according to Buzzfeed, the actor and the 16th US President were definitely related.

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are sisters-in-laws: They married brothers Benji and Joel Madden, members of the band Good Charlotte. The actress and reality TV stars are often seen hanging out together and are on great terms.

Julia Roberts is Emma Roberts’ aunt: previously while speaking to Tatler in March 2021, Emma said that despite her aunt’s hugely successful career, she never felt pressured to emulate that. Emma is the daughter of Julia’s brother, actor Eric Roberts, and Kelly Cunningham.