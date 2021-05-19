Barack Obama gives a hilarious reply when asked if daughters Malia & Sasha Obama will ever join politics

Appearing on James Corden's 'Late Late Show', Barack Obama candidly spoke about his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama.

Barack Obama delighted netizens when he appeared virtually on James Corden's 'Late Late Show' and candidly spoke about his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. On the show, James Corden asked the former president of the US what advice he would possibly give his daughters if they wanted to enter public service. Barack Obama gave a hilarious reason about why they wouldn't consider joining public service.

He started of by saying, "First of all, them as teenagers having secret service guys follow them when they are going out on dates I think probably has shut down their interest in public service."

Jokingly he added, "They still have PTSD from guys you know talking into their wrist microphones and glasses (imitates secret service persons) as they try to go to a music concert. Michelle's been honest about this. She's been on the show and she has talked about this."

Obama went on to add that he would be supportive if they wanted to join politics. "You have to have a certain tolerance for nonsense and silliness and meanness, frankly, to go into public service. As a father, I want to protect my girls from that stuff. I think they are probably going to find other ways to serve rather than run for office themselves. But you never know. If they decide to do it, obviously I would be extraordinarily proud of them. They have turned into just exceptional young women. I could not be proud of them (anymore). Not just because they're smart and accomplished, but they're just kind people." the proud and doting dad said.

