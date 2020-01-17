Barack Obama has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Michelle Obama; calls her a 'star'

The Obama couple is among the most beloved couple in the world. Many celebrities across the globe have wished the former first lady a very happy birthday.

The former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama is celebrating her birthday today. The former President of the United States, Barack Obama has shared an adorable post to make sure that the world knows that his wife Michelle Obama is a star. The former President shared a picture which is a collage of multiple pictures which features, Barack and Michelle Obama. The dynamic duo Barack and Michelle Obama are seen hugging, smiling, posing and kissing in the sweet post that Barack shared on his Instagram account.

The Obama couple is amongst the most beloved couple in the world. Many celebrities across the globe have wished the former first lady a very happy birthday. Michelle Obama turns 56 today, and the fans and followers have been sending their birthday wishes across. Barack Obama said in his Instagram post that his wife Michelle Obama is a star in each and every frame. The husband and wife duo look every bit adorable in the picture shared on Instagram. The fans and followers of the duo were delighted to see the lovable picture shared by Barack Obama to wish his wife Michelle on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. We surely can say that our hearts are melting.

Barack Obama and Michelle's film production company Higher Ground Productions had backed the film, American Factory. This film recently won a nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards. This news has brought a lot of joy to the fans and film audience who loved the film.

