Barack Obama jokes ‘young people’ taught him how to quarantine successfully; Says ‘I'm enjoying Finsta’
Barack Obama has his fans excited on social media! The 59-year-old former President teamed up with media company ATTN: to release a video encouraging voting-by-mail. “Over the past few months, I’ve learned a thing or two from young people about how to quarantine successfully,” Obama says in the video.
“You’ve taught me how to make a mean sourdough starter – It looks awful. You showed me the Renegade Challenge — great name by the way — which I’ve been enjoying on my Finsta,” Obama continued. If you didn’t know, “Renegade” was his Secret Service code-name. Despite his message about the upcoming election, Obama using the term “Finsta” is what really resonated with fans.
See his tweet below:
Over the last few months, I've learned a thing or two from the young people in our country. I figured I would return the favor by sharing with you how to make a plan to vote in this upcoming election.
Get registered and vote early: https://t.co/Q5BUeMaOB5
Video: @attn pic.twitter.com/CNqjS7Dmxo
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2020
As soon as Barack commented about the popular social media portal Finsta, fans took to Twitter, declaring that they are on a mission now to find Obama‘s potential Finsta. “Operation Find Obama’s Finsta commences now,” one user tweeted, while another tweeted, “(national treasure voice) I am going to find Barack Obama's Finsta.” "Are we placing bets on how long until we find the Obama Finsta? I say three weeks,” another fan tweeted.
