Barack Obama jokes ‘young people’ taught him how to quarantine successfully; Says ‘I'm enjoying Finsta’

Barack Obama is opening about the skills he has picked up during quarantine! From sourdough starters to Finsta, scroll down to see what the former President learned from “young people” during quarantine.
Barack Obama has his fans excited on social media! The 59-year-old former President teamed up with media company ATTN: to release a video encouraging voting-by-mail. “Over the past few months, I’ve learned a thing or two from young people about how to quarantine successfully,” Obama says in the video.

 

“You’ve taught me how to make a mean sourdough starter – It looks awful. You showed me the Renegade Challenge — great name by the way — which I’ve been enjoying on my Finsta,” Obama continued. If you didn’t know, “Renegade” was his Secret Service code-name. Despite his message about the upcoming election, Obama using the term “Finsta” is what really resonated with fans.

 

See his tweet below:

As soon as Barack commented about the popular social media portal Finsta, fans took to Twitter, declaring that they are on a mission now to find Obama‘s potential Finsta. “Operation Find Obama’s Finsta commences now,” one user tweeted, while another tweeted, “(national treasure voice) I am going to find Barack Obama's Finsta.” "Are we placing bets on how long until we find the Obama Finsta? I say three weeks,” another fan tweeted.

 

 

