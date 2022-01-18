Barack Obama kisses wife Michelle Obama as he celebrates her 58th birthday; Read his sweet note

Happy birthday, Michelle Obama! Former President Barack Obama marked his wife's 57th birthday by posting a romantic photo of the duo with a sweet caption on Instagram. "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend," he penned. As usual, we're in total envy of Barack and Michelle's strong partnership.

Check out his post here:

The Obamas married in 1992, and they have two kids, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20. However, not everything was always perfect between the two. Obama said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in November, while reflecting on his presidency and new memoir, A Promised Land, that he and Mrs. Obama encountered marital difficulties throughout his eight years as president. The father of two said as per PEOPLE: "During the time we were there, Michelle felt this underlying tension. The pressure, stress, of needing to get everything right, to be 'on' at every moment. There were times where I think she was frustrated or sad or angry but knew that I had Afghanistan or the financial crisis to worry about, so she would tamp it down."

However, once their dutiful duty in Washington D.C. was completed, the couple was able to rekindle their unconditional love. Since leaving the White House in 2017, the Obamas have prioritised social causes, personal memoirs, and initiatives over national politics. Aside from their collaboration with Spotify, the duo has also signed a deal with Netflix to produce television episodes and films for the streaming site.

Their first feature film, American Factory, premiered on Netflix in 2019 and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.