Barack Obama mourns Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s death at NBA All Star event: Nothing is more heartbreaking

Barack Obama paid a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, during an NBA All-Star event and said nothing is more heartbreaking as a parent than losing children. Kobe died in a helicopter crash on January 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter. The accident also killed seven others who were in the helicopter with the NBA star. Stating that Gianna's death would have been particularly difficult for Kobe, Barack said parents spend their lives rooting for their kids and dreaming with them and noted that, Daily Mail reported. He noted that it would a heartbreaking moment for Kobe, who was with his daughter when she died.

The NBA All-Star game, that took place on January 16, was all about honouring Kobe, his daughter and the seven others who lost their lives in the tragic accident. The game started with Jennifer Hudson’s stirring performance. As Hudson performed a moving rendition of For All We Know, the screen behind her featured pictures of the basketball player with Gigi. Before the musical performance, Basketball player Magic Johnson delivered a speech, remembering the late NBA legend.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

The All-Star players honoured Kobe and his daughter Gigi, who was also a basketball player, by donning special jerseys. All the members of Kobe’s former team, Lakers, wore jerseys with No. 2 in honor of Gigi. And, on the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo's group wore Bryant's number, 24. In addition to Kobe and Gigi, seven others lost their lives in the crash. During the game, players of both teams wore jersey patches with nine stars, representing the nine lives lost in the accident.

