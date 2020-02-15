Barak Obama wishes his ‘forever dance partner’ Michelle Obama on Valentine’s Day; Check Out

Barak Obama wished his wife Michelle Obama on Valentine’s Day by posting an adorable picture alongside a sweet message. Read on to know more.

Barak Obama and Michelle Obama never miss an opportunity to give us major couple goals and the two very adorable as always while wishing each other on this year’s Valentine’s day. The 44th President of the United States posted an adorable picture featuring him and his wife happily breaking into a dance move. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner, @MichelleObama,” he wrote alongside the picture. On birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions, the two have never shied away from professing their love for each other.

As cute as Barak’s post was, Michelle returned the love with an even more adorable one. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm,” she wrote along with a picture featuring Obama enjoying a fun time in the snow with their daughters Sasha and Malia. Last month, Michelle posted another lovely picture with her husband and posted a heartfelt caption with it. “Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. –mo,” she wrote.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm. pic.twitter.com/COOIOCgVdh — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown. pic.twitter.com/uypbZsEiqB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2019

Last year too, Barak posted a picture in which he can be seen dancing with Michelle and It seems like he is making this a tradition. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only Michelle Obama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown,” he wrote. On His wife’s birthday last month, Barak posted a collage of black and white pictures from a photo booth and wrote “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”

