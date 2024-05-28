Barbecue Showdown Season 3 Renewed with July 2024 Premiere Window; All We Know So Far

Barbecue Showdown, a reality competition series that is been aired on Netflix, is coming back for another round with its third season scheduled to air in The third installment of the show is expected to be aired in the middle of the year 2024. This came as a result of a casting that was conducted in August 2023, and that was when the show was supposed to resume its filming and the fans were eager to see the succulent barbecuing show resume once more.

The show was first aired under the name of The American Barbecue Showdown, and its first season was aired in September 2020. The second season premiered internationally in May 2023 with each season featuring 8 episodes that showcased more action-filled grilling battles and culinary wizardry.

Seasonal change also came into play in the second season where the automotive journalist Rutledge Wood was replaced by Michelle Buteau, a talented comedian and actress, especially for Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest. As usual, both renowned BBQ experts Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso were invited to be the judges which would provide deep knowledge and rather keen critiques. Audiences will be happy to learn that the main characters from the prior showings, such as Buteau, Cookston, and Bludso, are going to repeat in the third season, so audiences can look forward to consistency and more of the captivating interplay between characters. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Season 2 came to a thrilling end and the last episode included Big T, whose real name is Thyron Mathews, facing off against Logan Sandoval in the final battle and winning. Big T won the culinary battle, and fans of the talented cook appreciated the victory due to skill, passion, and the new tastes he introduced to the competition.

Advertisement

The whole season will be released worldwide on Thursday, July 4th, 2024, and let's simply expect another round of sultry passion and delicious inventions.

In Season 3, nine Pitmasters from around the country will enter a fire playground and demonstrate their ability at high altitudes to craft innovative, delicious barbecue meals. These contestants will be challenged for an immense $50000 and explore their flavors and cooking techniques to win the title of next champion.

Some of it was because the previous season exploded in popularity and indeed made it to Netflix's top 10s in Week 27 with 13. 63 million hours watched. Stating that it ranked consistently in the top 10 of various countries on a world map for 12 days, as reported by FlixPatrol. This can be seen where the success of the show the previous season created the build-up for the next season and came Sept 2023 through All3 Media America and Cast IT Reach with the seeking of “Potential future season contestants.”

ALSO READ: Will There Be A Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

Back to the host of the third season, there is no one as gorgeous as Michelle Buteau, with her beautiful personality and humor. Returning with her is Allison Balgobin as well as BBQ heads Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso who will now serve as judges. With their lively attitude and critical skills, they add spice and reality to the series, an element that is highly valued for its uniqueness.

The finale of season 2 featured Big T who had to face and beat Logan Sandoval after the stressful confrontation. Big T’s victory was enjoyed by many fans who were able to sample his proficient grilling abilities and the customized flavor of his tender meat. It remains to be seen which of the teams rises to the occasion, but the audience is guaranteed some awesome barbecues, and great-tasting concoctions in the next season. It also confronts them regarding their management of fire as well as how they can create inventive dishes and come up with creative ways of presenting food that can still be classified as barbecue but are actually new and innovative.

ALSO READ: 'We Have To Continue Fighting': Emilia Perez Star Karla Sofia Gascon Opens Up About Championing Trans Rights Through Cannes Standout Movie

Advertisement

Smokin' News: Barbecue Showdown teases sizzling Season 4 with ongoing casting call

New for buffs of barbecue! The casting form for the Barbecue Showdown season finale aired in May 2021, which suggests that the meal format could return in a fourth season soon. With this perpetual search for fresh talent, this means that Netflix’s sizzling hit may pack even more heat and spice in the coming seasons.

Barbecue Showdown is being pitched and developed by All3Media America in partnership with Maverick Television, with Daniel Calin, John Hesling, Simon Knight, and Tim Pastore as the showrunners. The skills and experience of both hosts make each episode quite entertaining, and the yummy barbecuing moments are very appealing.

ALSO READ: Sophia Bush Reflects On Finding 'Real Joy' Post-Coming Out As Queer; Addresses Divorce With Grant Hughes