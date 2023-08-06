Barbie 2: Greta Gerwig might have bad news despite Margot Robbie starrer is set to become USD 1 billion movie

The genius behind Barbie, director Greta Gerwig has been questioned time and again about doing a second movie for the title. However, she has deftly shelved the idea every time. By giving the excuse of focusing on what's at hand, Greta did get away with the questions several times. However, with the numbers pouring in, the official report has it that the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer will be a USD 1 billion grosser within a day or two. With such success, the chances of seeing a Barbie 2 seem inflated. Here's what the director has to say about the sequel to the movie.

Greta Gerwig rules out making Barbie 2

While the director has not officially backed out from the franchise, she has time and again hinted that she has no will to make another Barbie movie. "Honestly, I'm just focused on getting this one out and crossing all my fingers and toes," the moviemaker had told ET when asked about a second installment ahead of the movie's release. On the other side, "and then we'll see what happens after that" became her go-to answer.

It was much later in her The New York Times interview that she openly talked about directing Barbie 2. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea, and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Will there be a Barbie 2?

Now that the movie is USD 1 billion strong, the creators at Mattel and Warner Bros. would surely want to bank on a franchise as big as this one. Additionally, the popularity of the movie amongst a certain demographic has become pretty high. Within a year's time, these fans will demand Barbie 2. It might seem logical to refrain from any announcements at the time of the writers' strike by SAG-AFTRA and WAG. But fans can be sure that Barbie 2 has a good chance of coming to the screens.

