Barbie actress Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share passionate kiss as they enjoy beach time during Greece vacation

Margot Robbie, the celebrated actress is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Barbie. The supremely talented actress, who is best known for her versatility and impeccable acting skills, is yet to announce her upcoming project. Post the release of Barbie, Margot Robbie is now enjoying a much-deserved break from films, and spending time with her husband, Tom Ackerley. Recently, the couple, who is now enjoying a holiday in Greece, were spotted by the photographers as they indulged in a lovely PDA.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share passionate kiss on beach

In the latest pictures clicked by Backgrid and shared by Page Six, the celebrated actress and her handsome husband were seen having a fun time at a beach, as they enjoyed a vacation in Greece. The much-in-love couple, who have garnered attention with their lovely PDA moments very often, were seen sharing a passionate kiss on the beach.

In the pictures which are now going viral on social, media, the Barbie actress looks gorgeous as always in a white monokini. Margot Robbie completed her look with a minimal golden necklace, a free hairdo, and minimal make-up. Tom Ackerley, on the other hand, opted for white and blue tie-dye boxers, a black swimming cap, and a pair of swimming glasses.

The love story

In an interview with The Guardian in February 2018, Margot Robbie, who is otherwise extremely private about her love life, opened up about her relationship with Tom Ackerley. The Barbie actress revealed that she met her husband on the sets of the film Suite Française, in 2014. The couple initially became roommates and eventually started dating.

Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot after dating for a couple of years in a private ceremony held in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. Along with being a couple, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley also became business partners, after they started their home banner, LuckyChap Production Company. The famous couple co-produced the actress's latest outing Barbie, in association with Mattel Films, Heyday Films, NB/GG Pictures, and the legendary Hollywood production banner, Warner Bros.

