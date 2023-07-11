Barbie: Are Timothée Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan set to make cameo appearance in Greta Gerwig’s movie? Find out

Ahead of its release on July 21, 2023, Barbie has generated a whole lot of buzz amongst the critics and viewers. The peppy trailer of the movie shows Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) going to the real world to begin her soul searching journey after strange happenings in colorful Barbie land. Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) tags along as the duo sets out on adventure.

Recently, Greta Gerwig revealed her plans for Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan cameo in Barbie. Here is everything to know about the same.

Greta Gerwig on Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan cameo in Barbie

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Greta Gerwig opened up about her plan to include Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan cameo in Barbie after working with them in Lady Bird and Little Women. However, at the end things didn’t pan out the way Gerwig thought.

During the interview Greta Gerwig said, “Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it’s brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much.”

This might be because of Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan’s busy schedules. Chalamet is busy with the filming of Wonka and Dune: Part Two. Meanwhile Ronan is busy producing her first movie titled The Outrun.

Barbie is all set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, which is the same as the release date of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The star-studded cast ensemble of Barbie also includes Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Scot Evans, Kate McKinnon, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Issa Rae, and more.

