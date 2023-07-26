Barbie breaks the box office record of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight; registers biggest Monday ever

Barbie, the fantasy comedy-drama which features Margot Robbie in the titular role, has emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of recent times. The Greta Gerwig directorial, which hit the theatres on July 21, Friday, has thoroughly impressed film fanatics across the globe. Barbie successfully surpassed the collections of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Oppenheimer at the box office face-off in several major countries barring a few, including India. Now, Barbie has surpassed a 15-year-old record, held by Nolan's blockbuster outing, The Dark Knight.

Barbie breaks the box office record of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight

According to the latest updates from the box office reports, Barbie has registered the all-time highest Monday box office collection in history. Thus, the Greta Gerwig directorial successfully broke the box office collection record held by The Dark Knight, the Christian Bale starrer helmed by Christopher Nolan, for the last 15 years. If the reports are to be believed, Barbie made a gross collection of $26.2 Million on its first Monday at the worldwide box office. The reports also suggest that it is the all-time biggest Monday collection for the production banner, Warner Bros.

Barbie: All you need to know

The fantasy-comedy movie, which is based on the globally famous Barbie dolls produced by Mattel, is helmed by Greta Gerwig and scripted by her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie played the role of 'stereotypical' Barbie in the movie, which features Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Helen Mirren as the narrator. The blockbuster movie features a stellar star cast including America Ferrera, Micheal Cara, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rhea Perlman, along with some of the many surprising cameos appearances.

About The Dark Knight

The highly acclaimed 2008-released Christopher Nolan directorial has been considered one of the finest-ever superhero films to be made in the history of world cinema. Christian Bale once again stunned the audiences with his exceptional portrayal of the powerful yet vulnerable Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the film. However, Heath Ledger, who played the lead antagonist Joker in The Dark Knight, outshined the entire star cast with his sheer brilliant performance. The second installment of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight series emerged as a massive critical and commercial success and eventually earned cult status.

