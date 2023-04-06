Barbie Cast: Who will play Barbie and Ken in the movie? Here's everything you need to know

The trailer for the highly-anticipated film ‘Barbie’ is finally here! Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is the first live-action film inspired by the iconic blonde-hair dolls. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Barbie land which is pink, glittery, and all things nice. The upcoming movie is all set to hit the big screens on July 21. On the whole, Barbie appears to be a lot of fun, not just because of the all-star cast, but also the style and tone that seems ideal for a film of this genre. While the plot is still a secret, here’s everything we know about the movie’s star-studded cast.

Who will portray Barbie and Ken in the movie?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing the starring roles of Barbie and Ken. Producer Margot Robbie brings to life the iconic character ‘Barbie’ and her co-star Ryan Gosling will appear as Barbie’s iconic love interest, Ken. Robbie is known for her remarkable roles in the movie The Legend of Tarzan and I, Tonya. Robbie has produced several films under her production company ‘Lucky Chap Entertainment’, including I, Tonya, Maid, Dollface, and Promising Young Woman. While Ryan Gosling is best known for his role in the 2004 romance film ‘The Notebook’.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the star-studded cast also includes Issa Rae as President Barbie, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera as human, Simu Liu as another Ken, Michael Cera, Scott Evans as Malibu Ken, Rhea Pearlman, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef as a doctor, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as another Ken. Oscar award winner Helen Mirren is the narrator and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is playing the role of mermaid Barbie in the much-talked movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Is Michael Cera appearing in Greta Gerwig's movie?