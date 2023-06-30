Barbie: Chrissy Teigen takes time to recreate Margot Robbie’s feet shot; Here's how it went

Chrissy Teigen, known for her humor and candidness, recently took on the challenge of re-creating the iconic Barbie feet shot that made waves across social media. Inspired by Margot Robbie's captivating scene, Teigen's playful attempt showcased her witty personality and left fans in stitches. Let's dive into the details and uncover the secrets behind the viral feet shot.

Chrissy Teigen's silly recreation unleashes laughter

In a video shared on her Instagram, Chrissy Teigen showcased her feet adorned in metallic hot pink slip-on heels, mimicking the style of the Barbie scene. As she struggled to take off the heels, accompanied by an "Ow" in the background, laughter erupted. Teigen's humor shone through as she playfully attempted the challenge, capturing the attention of her followers.

Inspiration strikes at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse

Teigen's recreation was undoubtedly influenced by her surroundings. Revealing her location in her Instagram story, she disclosed that she was staying at the renowned Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse, available for rental through Airbnb. Sharing a photo of a room beautifully painted in hot pink, Teigen's enthusiasm for the Barbie theme was evident. The vibrant atmosphere likely played a role in her decision to re-creation the scene.

Margot Robbie's insight into the feet scene

Margot Robbie, the actress who portrays Barbie in the upcoming movie, provided insights into the high-heeled feet scene in a recent interview. Confirming that it was indeed her feet in the shot, Robbie revealed that it took approximately eight takes to capture the perfect scene. Sticky bits on the floor and double-sided tape secured the shoes, allowing her to remove her feet gracefully. Holding onto a bar above the camera for balance, Robbie's portrayal of Barbie waking up showed her dedication to the role.

As the release of the highly anticipated movie Barbie approaches, Chrissy Teigen's lighthearted attempt at re-creating the viral feet shot adds to the excitement surrounding the film. With its release scheduled for July 21, audiences will soon immerse themselves in the world of Barbie and experience the captivating story unfolding before their eyes.

