Barbie crosses USD 537 million at domestic box office, surpasses The Dark Knight to become highest-grossing release for Warner Bros.

Barbie is a smash hit and while the fantasy comedy film is breaking record after record, it is showing no signs of stopping. The highly discussed Greta Gerwig directorial stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The movie was released on the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, but Barbie won the box office clash by double the margin.

Oppenheimer isn't the only Nolan movie that Barbie has conquered. Apart from achieving the $1 billion worldwide box office collection milestone, the film has surpassed The Dark Knight at the box office and has cemented itself as the highest-grossing domestic release in Warner Bros. history. Here's what we know about the recent record broken by Barbie.

Barbie crosses USD 537 million at domestic box office, surpasses The Dark Knight

Nolan's superhero film, which was released in 2008, has a domestic collection of $536 million. Barbie has now overtaken the movie revolving around Batman by raking in more than $537.5 million at the domestic box office. Barbie currently has a global box office collection of $1.2 billion and is expected to continue earning even more money.

The movie, which has become a cultural moment in cinematic history, is expected to surpass Universal's animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which sits at $574 million. This will make Barbie the biggest domestic release of 2023, and looking at how well Barbie is still performing a month after its release, it can even proceed to cross Mario's $1.35 billion global record. This will cement it as the highest-grossing worldwide release of the year.

Barbie has been the number-one movie for four consecutive weekends and is now the fastest Warner Bros. film to join the $1 billion club. If the movie still continues to do well, it might outrank Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2, which sits at $1.34 billion, and become the film studio's highest-grossing worldwide release of all time. To add to the never-ending list of records and achievements, Barbie is also the highest-grossing movie by a female director.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's bonuses

Margot Robbie, who is also a producer on the film, is expected to rake in around $50 million in salary and box office bonuses, according to Variety. Gerwig will also be receiving her cut of bonuses with how big of a success Barbie has been. The director is preparing to start work on the adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix amidst Barbie's success.

