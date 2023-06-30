Barbie: Did Margot Robbie hint at sequel to fantasy comedy film co-starring Ryan Gosling? Here's what we know

Barbie has been one of the most talked about upcoming films of the year and with the star-studded cast, and the artist lineup on the original soundtrack, it comes as no surprise. The fantasy comedy film has not even been released yet and fans are already wondering if there is a possibility for a sequel to the much-awaited Greta Gerwig film.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, among many others, Barbie is all set for release on July 21, 2023. Here's what Robbie has to say about the first Barbie live-action adaptation film's future and it might just be a hint for a potential sequel of the movie.

Did Margot Robbie hint at a sequel to Barbie?

During a conversation with Time magazine, the 32-year-old talked about whether or not there is a possibility of a sequel to the already popular film. Though the Australian actress accepts that she has been involved in potential sequel conversations, nothing is officially set as of now. "It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels." Robbie said.

She also revealed that she loves the diversity of the Barbies and would not have wanted to be the only one playing Barbie. "If [Mattel] hadn't made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don't think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film. I don't think you should say, 'This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that's what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.'" She also talked about the opening shot of her on her tiptoes, exactly how the feet of Barbie dolls usually are. Robbie revealed it took eight takes.

"I really don't like it when someone else does my hands or feet in an insert shot," the actress said as she explained that she filmed the shot herself. She explained that she had to hold onto a bar to keep her feet flexed and in the exact, proper position. The synopsis of the film reads, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken." Even though three trailers of the film have been revealed, the plot details have still been mysteriously kept under wraps.

More about Barbie

According to the trailer, Barbie and Ken leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world and discover "the truth about the universe" and get involved in a bunch of accidents, including Barbie losing her heeled feet. Filming took place from March to July 2022 and pictures from the on-location shoot at Venice Beach Skatepark in Los Angeles, California, leaked online, inciting buzz and discussion. Some reshoots happened in Los Angeles in April 2023.

