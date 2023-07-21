Barbie: Did Margot Robbie pitch film as billion-dollar project? Here's why actress used dinosaurs as examples

Barbie, one of the most anticipated films of the year is hours away from release, and fans cannot wait to watch the visual spectacle of the Greta Gerwig directorial film. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has caused noise and buzz with every aspect of the film, and the first reviews of the fantasy film have already been full of praise by critics.

Robbie, who is also a producer on the film, apart from starring as the lead, has revealed how she pitched Barbie as a billion-dollar project and gave examples of dinosaurs and Steven Spielberg in the process. Keep reading to know more about what the 33-year-old said.

Did Margot Robbie pitch Barbie as billion-dollar project?

During a conversation with Collider, Robbie was asked what helped convince Mattel and Warner Brothers to agree to the script and allow them creative control for her vision. The actress replied, "I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they're brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director. And then I gave a series of examples like, 'dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,' that and that."

"Pretty much naming anything that's been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, 'And now you've got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.' And I think I told them that it'd make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!" she added. When the conversation steered towards the iconic film franchise Jurassic Park, Robbie asked, "Well, it's kind of true. Can you imagine that first meeting?"

"They're like, 'Dinosaurs? I don't know, I mean, yeah? That might turn out kind of silly.' And then here we are decades later being like, 'That's the greatest movie ever.'" the Harley Quinn star concluded. As per early projections, Barbie is expected to have an opening weekend in the $95 million to $110 million range, while some analysts even believe it could touch the $140 million mark. The film has to compete with Christopher Nolan's thriller Oppenheimer.

Barbieheimer: Barbie and Oppenheimer

Both films are releasing on the same date, and have received massive hype on the Internet for the same with netizens dubbing the day as Barbieheimer Day. Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer is projected to earn lesser than Barbie during its opening weekend as per projections. Barbie and Oppenheimer release on July 21, 2023, in theatres.

