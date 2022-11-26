Barbie director Greta Gerwig REVEALS initial worry of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling movie being 'a career-ender'

Greta Gerwig is coming clean about her initial worries when it comes Barbie, quite possibly her most ambitious project to date! The highly-awaited romantic comedy stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. While filming began in March 2022, the paparazzi-clicked snaps of the two stars in their Barbie and Ken avatars from the sets of Barbie in LA went viral and had everyone talking...

During an appearance on Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, via Entertainment Weekly, Greta Gerwig - who directed and co-wrote Barbie's script with partner Noah Baumbach - confessed how she was both excited and "terrified" before production for the movie began in March 2022: "It was terrifying. I think that was a big part of it. I think there's something about starting from that place where it's like, 'Well, anything is possible!' It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?"

Nevertheless, Greta Gerwig still praises Barbie for pushing her out of her comfort zone, inspite of the mammoth responsibility of bringing the legendary toy franchise to the silver screen: "That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually, that's where the best stuff is. When you're like, 'I am terrified of that.' Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'Ok, I probably should do it.'"

Greta Gerwig on Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley's Support

Greta Gerwig also admitted how she felt comforted in knowing that her "cowboy hats, '80s spandex and Kenergy" vision of Barbie had co-producers Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerly (who are married in real life!), and Mattel's full support. Talking about Mattel's "incredibly rare" trust and freedom without micromanaging, which Greta Gerwig found "outstanding," the Oscar-nominated filmmaker also spoke on how she was given access to the full Barbie archives: "They really gave us their trust. And I think a big reason for that was actually Margot and Tom [Ackerley] and the way they also, you know, said, 'We want to make this movie and we want to make her vision. We don't have to make any Barbie movie. We want to make this one.'"

As a result, Greta Gerwig was "very much supported in what I wanted to do. I usually know on a gut level if something feels right. And if it doesn't you can lie to yourself, but it's not gonna wind up in a good spot."

We can't wait to see Greta Gerwig's Barbie-esque vision come to life on the silver screen!

Also starring Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie releases on July 21, 2023.