Barbie director Greta Gerwig reveals she secretly welcomed second child, a baby boy with Noam Baumbach

Greta Gerwig is making headlines for her upcoming movie Barbie . Amid the Barbie fever, the filmmaker recently made an interesting revelation with her fans out there. Greta Gerwig opened up about welcoming her second baby with Noah Baumbach, earlier this year. For the unversed, Noah Baumbach is also a writer in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly welcome baby boy

During a recent interview with Elle UK, the Barbie movie director confirmed that she and her co-writer and real-life partner, Noah Baumbach, quietly welcomed a baby boy, earlier this year.

While sharing her baby's photos with the interviewer, Greta called her son a ‘little schmoo’ and mentioned he’s wise. Talking about her second baby, she said, "He's a little Schmoo. I don't know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby."

The Little Women director shared that even though her baby sleeps all night, she is "still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

Gerwig had announced her pregnancy in December on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She excitedly said, "I am with child—number two. I went to an event recently, and I wore something that I thought everyone would be so interested to know that I was going to have another child, and nobody cared. It didn't get reported on. Turns out, nobody's paying attention to you."

Greta Gerwig's motivation behind making a Barbie movie

Gerwig shared her motivations behind why she wanted to direct a Barbie movie, supposedly a children's toy. The Lady Bird director explained how her mom didn't want her to play with Barbie dolls. Which only made it more "intriguing" to the doll.

She reveals that the reason she was "so intrigued [by this project], is because, not even intellectually, but from deep inside, I understand the counter-arguments. That feels rich."

Greta wanted to counter the sexist notions around Barbie. The director said she's "‘literally plastic. She’s unchanging. If you threw her out, she just wouldn't disintegrate. If I could give that persona some humanity, some falling-apart-ness, that – in and of itself – would be meaningful."

Barbie will be releasing in theaters worldwide on July 21. The film boasts of a star-studded cast with names like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Micheal Cera, etc. attached to the project.

