Barbie: Dua Lipa stuns in revealing chainmail dress and crystal-covered thong at LA premiere; Fans say 'Goddess’

Dua Lipa, the talented multi-hyphenate, continues to captivate us with her fashion choices. At the star-studded pink carpet event for the Barbie movie premiere in Los Angeles, Lipa channeled her inner Movie Premiere Barbie in a mesmerizing outfit. Her sheer silver chainmail dress, paired with a crystal-covered thong, created a jaw-dropping effect that had everyone talking.

A dazzling display of style by Dua Lipa

Lipa's slinky gown featured a square neckline, floor-skimming hem, and abundant shimmer. The daring choice to wear the dress without a bra allowed her to showcase the full extent of its sheer design. Adding a touch of elegance, she accessorized with a diamond choker, holographic silver heels, and silver drop earrings. Her glamorous manicure and rosy-pink lip complemented the ensemble, while her flowing brunette hair added a touch of sophistication.

Dua Lipa embraced the Barbie aesthetic

Prior to the film premiere, Lipa treated her fans to a Barbie-inspired photoshoot on her hotel balcony. Donning a pink velvet minidress paired with thigh-high pink boots and a silver handbag, she exuded playful elegance. Her sleek top knot hairstyle and chunky silver earrings perfectly complemented the ensemble, while a bronze smoky eye added a touch of allure.

Fan reactions to Dua Lipa's Barbie inspired look

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their adoration for Dua Lipa, showering her with compliments and awe. One fan describes her as a goddess, proclaiming, "Dua Lipa is a goddess." Another fan compares her to a real-life Barbie, exclaiming, "Dua Lipa is a real-life Barbie!" The excitement reaches new heights as a fan passionately declares, "Dua Lipa looks insanely good at the Barbie premiere, holy fu**! Why am I gay?" The admiration continues as another fan acknowledges her consistent greatness, stating, "One thing about Dua Lipa, she's allergic to NOT serving. Literally the popstar of the generation." These Twitter reactions perfectly capture the overwhelming love and appreciation fans have for Dua Lipa, recognizing her immense talent and undeniable star power.

Dua Lipa continues to prove herself as a fashion icon with her bold and trend-setting choices. Her daring and glamorous outfit at the Barbie movie premiere showcased her confidence and unique sense of style. As fans eagerly anticipate her next move, it's clear that Lipa's fashion choices will continue to leave us breathless and inspired.

