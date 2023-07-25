Barbie: Elon Musk mocks Greta Gerwig's movie with a tweet on 'patriarchy'

Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has taken the box office by storm, but not without some interesting debates around its portrayal of feminism and anti-patriarchal themes. Amidst the mixed reviews, one unexpected figure has waded into the discussion with a lighthearted jest. Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, recently made a playful comment on Twitter, sparking further chatter about Barbie.

Elon Musk playfully engages in the 'patriarchy' debate surrounding Barbie

In a playful Twitter interaction, Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn't resist wading into the ongoing debate surrounding Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated film, Barbie. Musk, known for his candid remarks on social media, responded to a user's meme about the movie.

Elon Musk said, "If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word 'patriarchy,' you will pass out before the movie ends." His lighthearted comment highlights the recurring use of the word in the film, which some commentators have seized upon as a point of contention.

Conservative critics, including well-known figures like Ben Shapiro and Republican Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, have voiced their concerns about the film's portrayal of modern feminism and themes of male fragility. While Barbie has garnered widespread attention and acclaim, it has also ignited discussions about its "woke" nature and alleged anti-man sentiment.

Musk's engagement in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer debate aligns with his history of sharing opinions, especially those that lean toward a conservative perspective. The billionaire has previously shared content that drew criticism for being anti-trans, and he has been vocal about his disdain for what he considers overly woke culture. Despite this, Musk has also proclaimed himself a ‘free-speech absolutist’, advocating for open dialogue and expression on social media platforms.

As the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has implemented unique policies on the platform. He has allowed previously banned accounts back on Twitter, including that of Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, under Musk's content-creation scheme. Such actions have sparked debates about the balance between free speech and platform responsibility.

Barbie: Calls for boycott on or a diverse range of opinions ?

As with any culturally significant film, Barbie has triggered a diverse range of opinions from audiences and commentators alike. While many praise its bold approach to feminism and challenging of traditional gender norms, others have reservations about its portrayal of certain themes. The discourse surrounding the movie exemplifies the power of film to inspire discussions about societal issues and the values we hold dear.

In the midst of the ‘Barbie’ fervor, Republican Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and his wife Ginger have called for a boycott of the film. Ginger Gaetz expressed her concerns on Twitter, stating that the movie "neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)."

As audiences continue to flock to theaters to experience the pink-obsessed epic, it is evident that the film's impact extends beyond the silver screen, stirring up debates and reflections on feminism, patriarchy, and societal norms. Regardless of where one stands on the matter, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has undeniably made its mark on the cultural landscape.

