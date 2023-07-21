Barbie ending explained: What life-altering choice does Margot Robbie make?

Greta Gerwig's thought-provoking Barbie film concludes with a powerful choice that reflects the character's journey.

Published on Jul 21, 2023
Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken (IMDb)

The ending of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie leaves audiences contemplating the profound implications of the protagonist's decision. The film's narrative weaves together various influences, incorporating elements from classic movies like 'The Truman Show' and Jacques Tati's 'PlayTime,' within a fantastical world of plastic. The story revolves around Margot Robbie's portrayal of the stereotypical Barbie, who embarks on a journey to discover her true identity. As the conventional conflicts resolve, the narrative takes an existential turn, with surprising twists and poignant moments. This article delves into the movie's conclusion, but be warned: spoilers lie ahead.

Subversive elements and a unique contradiction in Barbie

Barbie adheres to the conventions of journey-driven storytelling while also incorporating unexpected subversions that playfully challenge the film's corporate origins, benefiting the Mattel brand. One of the film's effective subversions involves Ryan Gosling's hilariously oblivious Ken character embracing the patriarchy, which eventually leads to conflict with Barbie. To challenge Ken's oppressive rule, Barbie unites with fellow Barbies and other women, showcasing a powerful display of female unity and resistance.

Barbie's triumph and decision

In a surprising turn of events, Barbie succeeds in overthrowing the oppressive regime in Barbieland, freeing her fellow dolls from Ken's control. However, the story's most profound moment comes when Barbie encounters Ruth Handler, the founder of Barbie, who presents her with a life-altering choice: become human or remain a toy. This pivotal decision forces Barbie to grapple with her identity and what it means to truly live.

Barbie embraces her humanity

Handler offers glimpses of what it means to be alive, presenting Barbie with home video-like memories of young girls growing up. The emotional sequence highlights Greta Gerwig's underlying message—Barbie, as a toy, was expected to embody a perfect life, but her self-discovery leads to a realization that life is a beautiful yet challenging journey. Barbie experiences genuine emotions and contradictions, prompting her to reevaluate her existence like never before. Despite the discomfort and pain of this newfound self-awareness, she also discovers catharsis and joy in embracing her humanity.

The film concludes with Barbara, now reborn as a Birkenstock-wearing individual, fully embracing her body and identity, symbolizing a powerful act of self-acceptance. The film's closing line at the gynecologist's office humorously underscores her autonomy. While the film leaves audiences with a chuckle, it also subtly criticizes the limitations imposed by corporate decisions. Barbie's journey in Gerwig's film ultimately becomes a profound exploration of self-discovery and empowerment, resonating with viewers far beyond the realm of plastic dolls.

FAQs

How can I watch Barbie 2023?
Barbie will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023, though a HBO Max streaming date may follow this window of exclusivity. Warner Bros. is distributing the Barbie movie, and it owns the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service.
Is the Barbie movie ok for kids?
The movie received its PG-13 rating because of “suggestive references” and “brief language.” Some parents may not be ready or comfortable to discuss the more advanced plot lines while others may simply just know if their child is or is not ready to be introduced to mature topics.
What age is Barbie for?
Tweens and teens might appreciate the social commentary (which Gerwig has made straightforward and easily digestible), and kids around 9 or 10 will enjoy the goofball humor while the intellectual discussion goes over their heads.
