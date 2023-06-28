Barbie: Ever dreamt of living in a doll-themed house? Well you're just a booking away

Get ready to step into a real-life version of the beloved Dreamhouse toy as Airbnb unveils a stunning hot-pink retreat. Inspired by the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse, which made its debut in 1962, this beachfront property has undergone renovations to celebrate the doll's 60th anniversary.

According to an Airbnb press release, the accommodations have been transformed since their last listing. Mark your calendars because bookings for two one-night stays on July 21 and July 22, 2023, will open on July 17. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to experience the magic of Barbie's Dreamhouse firsthand.

A house made of dreams for Barbie fans worldwide

The Barbie Dreamhouse-inspired property offers a cozy one-bedroom accommodation with unique features and delightful surprises. Inside, guests will find a round double bed adorned with charming horse-themed pillows and blankets. The bedroom is adorned with pink and white patterned wallpaper, complemented by cowboy hats hanging above the headboard.

During their stay, guests will have the opportunity to explore Ken's wardrobe, filled with fashionable cowboy jackets and printed shirts. The Airbnb press release states that all stays will be free of charge, and guests will even receive a set of yellow-and-pink roller skates and a surfboard to take home.

A concierge will warmly welcome guests, providing a guided tour and arranging meals. While amenities like WiFi and air conditioning are available, it's important to note that the property does not have a kitchen or TV. Additionally, guests are responsible for their own travel arrangements to and from Malibu if they are from out of state. Prepare for a whimsical and nostalgic experience in this unique Barbie Dreamhouse retreat.

Barbiecore is everywhere

In the lead up to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie, a new aesthetic trend has cropped up in fashion circles and on social media. This trend is called Barbiecore, much like the Cottagecore trend of 2020, which popped up right in the middle of the pandemic, also coinciding with the release of Taylor Swift's autumn-inspired album Folklore, the trend of Barbiecore has gripped the world in a similar fashion.

Babiecore means all things pink, and everything that's related to the iconic doll, screams pink color. The latest Airbnb listing is another addition to Barbiecore's influence and the craze this iconic toy brand still holds.