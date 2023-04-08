Barbie fans are outraged because the song 'Barbie Girl' is missing from the movie trailer

Barbie fans should be more than happy with the most recent trailer for the Margot Robbie film, right? However, some are seriously concerned about the absence of the Aqua song.

Yes, fans are baffled by Warner Brothers' "Barbie"'s new design from this week, with many claiming that the lack of Aqua's "Barbie Girl" represents a MASSIVE wasted opportunity.

Check out the comments regarding the omitted 1997 hit; one person claims it will be heartbreaking if the song is left off.

Another fan notes that, similar to the Aqua track, the film opens with Ryan Gosling's character Ken yelling "Hi Barbie!" and Margot answering "Hi Ken!"

Ulrich Mller-Jrgensen, manager of Aqua lead singer Lene Nystrm, stated the song wouldn't be included in the film when it was first announced, although he never provided a justification.

Of course, Mattel and Aqua have engaged in legal conflict. In 1997, the toy business sued MCA Records for disseminating the song because Mattel thought it would damage its reputation. The battle was ultimately won by Aqua.

