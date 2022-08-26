Barbie Ferreira aka Kat Hernandez is quitting Euphoria after rumoured feud with Sam Levinson

On Wednesday, Barbie Ferreira confirmed her exit from the iconic HBO series Euphoria. Ferreira took to Instagram to share the news with her fans who were looking forward to seeing more of her beloved character Kat Hernandez in the upcoming season 3 of the series. Barbie not only wrote a teary goodbye to the character but also consoled the fans on the loss of an extremely relatable and inspiring character.

In her Instagram story, Barbie attached a snap of a painting of Kat in her call girl outfit worked on by her co-star Hunter Schafer who plays the role of Jules Vaughn on the show. Alongside the picture, Barbie penned an emotional post, "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye." The 25-year-old actress also added, “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today," per Page Six.

Barbie also talked about how she put all her "care and love" into the character that plays the part of a plus-size high school girl trying to come to terms with who she is. After her announcement, many fans of the series and Barbie's character expressed their remorse about her leaving the show while some expected the news as for the past season, Barbie's character had been kept on the back-burner and was rumoured to be cut out from many parts as reports of a feud between Barbie and the creator of the show Sam Levinson started circling the Internet. Although, the reason for Barbie's departure from Zendaya's popular show is still unclear.

