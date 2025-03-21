Barbie Ferreira Breaks Silence on Leaving Euphoria And Reveals WHY It Was 'Best For Both' to End It

Barbie Ferreira is breaking her silence about leaving HBO's Euphoria, dispelling all remaining rumors as the show finally begins filming its long-overdue third season.

Ferreira, who played fan-favorite Katherine "Kat" Hernandez in Euphoria , affirmed that her departure was amicable—not a dramatic exit, as some accounts suggested. Disputing the rumors, she stated that she and the show's producers mutually agreed it was time for her to leave.

Ferreira explained on The Viall Files podcast, "I think instead of me kind of lingering around for nine months, I think it was best for both of us that we just ended it there."

"Of course, it’s hard—I love Euphoria. I love Kat. Kat means the world to me. I spent so many years pouring everything into her, but it’s like, you don’t want to ruin a good thing," she added.

Her exit, announced in August 2022, was preceded by a flurry of rumors fueled by reports of behind-the-scenes tension and claims that she had stormed off set following creative differences with showrunner Sam Levinson.

Ferreira strongly refuted these reports, stating, "It’s a popular show, so people took it out of— I never walked off set. There was never anything like that. That was a whole thing, ‘She did all this,’ and I was like, ‘I absolutely never did that.’ You could ask the hundreds of people that were there every day."

She also noted that most fan theories are bizarre and taken out of context, often being incorrect.

Instead of holding on to a plot that had reached a standstill, Ferreira expressed that wrapping up her time on the show benefited everyone. Despite the emotional challenge of parting with a character she had loved and invested in for so long, she made it clear that staying longer would have jeopardized Kat's story.

Ferreira described the decision as collaborative, explaining that there were not many directions left for Kat’s arc. While bittersweet, she acknowledged the reality of an acting career, where changes and unexpected developments are part of the journey.

"It was a mutual decision. It was absolutely not just me. Everyone decided that … there was nowhere to go, and that’s hard, obviously, because I’m like, ‘What am I going to do?’ But again, with acting, things happen all the time, and you just have to have thick skin and make the right decisions for your career," Ferreira said.

