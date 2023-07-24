Barbie: Greta Gerwig breaks THIS record with her blockbuster directorial

Barbie is one of the biggest movies of the year. Greta Gerwig has earned much praise for her directing, and story-writing skills. The Barbie movie she worked on made a significant impact, earning approximately $155 million at the North American box office during the weekend of July 21-23. This historic figure easily surpasses the previous domestic opening of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, which stood at $103.3 million.

Greta Gerwig breaks opening weekend record

Greta Gerwig has achieved a remarkable feat, breaking the opening weekend record for a female director, either solo or otherwise. Her Barbie movie opened to an impressive estimated $155 million at the North American box office during the weekend of July 21-23.

Barbie scored the top opening of the year to date, as well as one of the top openings since the pandemic, and it towered over Christopher Nolan’s male-skewing Oppenheimer this weekend.

The remarkable success of Greta Gerwig's movie serves as a testament to her vision of bringing the world's most famous fashion doll to the big screen. It also highlights the effectiveness of the marketing campaign orchestrated by Warner Bros. and toymaker Mattel.

The success of Greta Gerwig's previous films

Greta Gerwig's previous projects have been critically acclaimed as well. Her 2017 specialty film Lady Bird, served as her solo feature directing debut and garnered five top Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Feature, Greta Gerwig's recent movie is her third directorial venture.

Lady Bird achieved an impressive $80 million at the global box office, a remarkable achievement for an indie film.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and others, had an exceptionally delightful start at the Indian box office, grossing around Rs 5 crores on its opening day.

These impressive numbers were achieved despite limited showcasing due to the box office success of Oppenheimer and the ongoing hit Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. Currently, it stands as the second most preferred choice in India this week, ranking ahead of M:I7 and trailing behind Oppenheimer.

