Barbie: Greta Gerwig opens up about directing the movie; ‘I’m always looking for a fun challenge’

Barbie, the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig directorial is set to have its grand theatrical release across the globe on July 21, Friday. The movie, which is based on the globally famous Barbie dolls by Mattel, features popular actor Margot Robbie in the titular role. Ryan Gosling, the famous star is playing the role of Ken in the movie, which has already garnered attention with its promising trailer and posters. Recently, director Greta Gerwig extensively spoke about directing Barbie, and the challenges she faced while making the film.

Greta Gerwig opens up about directing Barbie

The talented director, who is set to make a comeback to filmmaking with Barbie, recently opened up about directing Barbie, and her journey with the film. Greta Gerwig, who revealed she grew up with the hand-me-down Barbie dolls of her neighbor's kids, stated that making the film was a fun challenge for her. "I grew up with Barbie, but I was always waiting for our neighbors’ children to grow tired of theirs so they would give me the hand-me-down Barbies. That was the big thing I was always looking forward to. I have a very vivid, visceral memory of Barbie and what it meant," recalled the popular filmmaker.

"Barbie has so much recognition, so much love, and of course a 60-plus-year history, which was exciting for me. As a writer and a director, I’m always looking for a fun challenge," she added. "As with Little Women, Barbie is a property we all know, but to me, she felt like a character with a story to tell, one that I could find a new, unexpected way into, honoring her legacy while making her world feel fresh and alive and modern," Greta Gerwig further stated.

The filmmaker about the idea behind Barbie-Ken multiplicity

Greta Gerwig also opened up about how the team came up with the idea of Barbie and Ken's multiplicity, during her first meeting with the makers, Warner Bros. "The idea of the multiplicity of the Barbies and then the Kens really did come out of my first meeting with Mattel, when I started talking about different characters and they said, ‘No, we don’t have different characters. All of these women are Barbie.’ And I replied that if all of these women are Barbie then Barbie is all of these women, and they said, ‘Yes’," revealed the filmmaker.

About Barbie

Along with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie features a stellar star cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Pearlman, Will Ferrel, Helen Mirren, Ariana Greenblatt, Jamie Demetriou, Connon Swindells, Ann Roth, and others in the supporting roles. The musical fantasy film is jointly penned by director Greta Gerwig and her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach.

