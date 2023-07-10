Barbie: Greta Gerwig praises boyfriend and co-writer Noah Baumbach, calls him 'my partner in love and art'

The much-anticipated film Barbie held its Los Angeles premiere on June 9, 2023, and it was a star-studded event, as can be expected from a film with the names of so many artists and talents attached to it. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer is all set for release this month and here's what the director Greta Gerwig had to say at the LA premiere.

Greta Gerwig praises boyfriend Noah Baumbach, speaks for WGA strike

Giving a shoutout to her boyfriend Noah Baumbach, who is also the co-writer of the film, she said he is not at the premiere because he is supporting the writer's strike. "My co-writer and co-creator, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America," the 39-year-old explained. Gerwig added, "From the first line to the last cut, this movie is his as much as anyone's."

The filmmaker continued, "He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in Barbie happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers," she concluded referring to her own support for the writers amid the WGA strike. Meanwhile, the LA premiere at the Shrine Auditorium saw the actors from the cast as well as artists and singers who are a part of the film's original soundtrack, Barbie The Album. Gerwig donned the signature pink to the premiere.

Other stars at the Barbie LA premiere

One of the many reasons Margot Robbie, who plays the main Barbie in the film, has been in the news is the promotional looks she has served throughout the promotional campaign. The actress has honored different Barbie dolls to date by replicating some of their iconic looks in her promotional style file, many of which were the signature pink. At the premiere, the 33-year-old stunned in a glittery black outfit, an ode to the 1960 Solo in the Spotlight Barbie.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, the leading Ken of the film, made a style statement in a pink Gucci suit. Other red-carpet appearances included Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera, among others. Barbie will release in theatres on July 21, 2023, the same day when the full soundtrack album releases as well. Eilish's upcoming song for the film is titled What Was I Made For and it releases on July 13. Gerwing and Baumbach have been dating since 2011, and have two sons together.

