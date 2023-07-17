Barbie: How did Ryan Gosling's daughters react to him playing Ken? Actor reveals 'They have no use for..'

Barbie and its star cast as all everyone seems to be talking about and with the release essentially days away, netizens are excited to finally get to watch it. The fantasy comedy adventure which is set for its theatrical release on July 21, 2023, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. Gosling has opened up about how his daughters reacted when they found out he was playing the character and it's nothing short of adorable.

How did Ryan Gosling's daughters react to him playing Ken?

The 42-year-old told People, "My kids were my introduction to [Barbie]. I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken." He added that his daughters helped him prepare for the film and said, "My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it. So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too." The actor revealed that their presence on-set was also a huge sense of support for him while filming.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Ryan Gosling gives subtle shoutout to wife Eva Mendes and it's beyond CUTE; Check it out

He previously told The New York Times, "None of them have names that are Barbie. They all have complicated backstories, lives, relationships, hopes, and dreams. It's incredible how intricate the world is that they've created." Gosling added, "They were confused. Why Ken? They don't even call him Ken. One of them is named Darrell. And Darrell works at a grocery store." He said that Ken is "a nonpresence in their world" which explains the confusion.

"They were like 'What is there to play? Is there meat on that bone?'" the Canadian actor recalled. He also divulged, "One of the Barbies' names is Gym Class. And Gym Class met Darrell at the grocery store, but Gym Class, she's focusing on herself right now." Gosling has two daughters with wife Eva Mendes, 8-year-old Esmeralda, and 7-year-old Amada. The couple met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together since 2011.

Ryan Gosling's reaction to Ken casting backlash

Gosling told GQ, "If people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with. It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #NotMyKen. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing." He added, "If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

The actor also told The New York Times, "I mean, in fairness, I doubted what I've come to understand as 'Kenergy.' But at the end of the day, I trust Margot and Greta. They have such a clear vision for this that I decided to just Ken as hard as I could." Barbie has been the most anticipated movie of the summer and one of the most awaited releases of the year. It releases theatrically on July 21, 2023, ending the long wait of netizens and fans across the world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Ryan Gosling aka Ken will leave you teary-eyed as he expresses his love in emotional music video