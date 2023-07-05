Barbie: How Greta Gerwig wouldn't take 'no' for an answer from Ryan Gosling to play Ken

Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie has been creating quite a buzz with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Among the reasons for all the excitement are the intriguing themes and setting, but also the star-studded cast that Gerwig managed to assemble. In a recent candid interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, the acclaimed director shared the fascinating story of how she convinced the charming Ryan Gosling to come on board for the film, and it's a tale filled with determination and a touch of serendipity.



How Ryan Gosling was cast as Ken in the Barbie movie

According to Gerwig, there was never anyone else in her mind but Ryan Gosling for the role of Ken in the Barbie movie. The journey to get him on board, however, was not a simple one. Alongside Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the movie, Gerwig persisted with unwavering determination, refusing to accept "no" as an answer from Gosling.

The moment Margot Robbie signed on for the project, Greta Gerwig knew that Ryan Gosling had to be a part of it too. Despite never having met him before, Gerwig was convinced that Gosling was the perfect fit for the character of Ken. Her certainty about this decision filled her with joy and excitement, and she was determined to make it a reality.

Greta Gerwig uncovers Ryan Gosling's hidden comedic genius

While Ryan Gosling is known for his captivating performances in various genres, Greta Gerwig revealed that she had always seen him as a secretly comedic actor. She praised his ability to take his roles seriously, never compromising the integrity of the character for a quick laugh. When it came to discussing the character of Ken, Gerwig engaged in deep and meaningful conversations with Gosling, resulting in a level of character work rarely seen in film collaborations.

Meanwhile, fans won't have to wait much longer to witness the magic Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling have created together. The highly anticipated Barbie movie, distributed by Warner Bros., is set to hit the big screens on July 21. The movie promises to be a captivating experience, showcasing Ryan Gosling's exceptional talent and Greta Gerwig's unique directorial vision.



