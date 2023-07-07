Barbie: How is Warner Bros defending Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer amid Vietnam ban?

Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling got mired into controversies when Vietnam announced a ban on the movie. Amidst controversy and a ban in Vietnam, Warner Bros is defending its highly-anticipated film Barbie. The studio clarified its stance on a specific scene that caused the ban and emphasized that it did not intend to make any political statement.



Warner Bros reacts to Barbie facing a ban in Vietnam

In response to the controversy, a spokesperson for Warner Bros Film Group addressed the situation, stating that the map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing and was not intended to make any type of statement. The studio emphasizes that the scene merely depicts Barbie's make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the "real world." Warner Bros sought to clarify that the scene was not meant to convey any political or territorial message.

As Warner Bros defends the film, it stands by its talented stars, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who play significant roles in Barbie. Despite the ban in Vietnam, with the clarification, the studio aimed to emphasize that the film's intentions were purely artistic and non-political.

Why was Barbie banned in Vietnam?

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, features a scene depicting a map with the "nine dash line," representing China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. Vietnam, disputing these claims, saw this as a violation of its sovereignty, leading to the film's ban in the country. The ban came just days before the scheduled release of the film in Vietnam on July 21.

Vietnam's National Film Evaluation Council made the decision to ban Barbie due to the presence of the controversial map scene. According to Vi Kien Thanh, the head of the Department of Cinema, the image of the nine-dash line violated Vietnam's sovereignty, resulting in the denial of a release license for the film in the country.

The inclusion of the nine-dash line has sparked controversies in the past. The Philippines' MTRCB blocked the release of the film Uncharted, while DreamWorks' Abominable faced a ban in multiple countries. TV series like Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Madam Secretary also had scenes removed due to the presence of the disputed map. Netflix even had to remove the Australian spy drama Pine Gap from streaming in Vietnam.

While Barbie remains banned in Vietnam for now, there is a possibility that the film may return to the country's screens in the future. Warner Bros' statement indicates that the scene's depiction was unintentional and hopes to assure fans that the movie is not meant to convey any political agenda.

In the meantime, audiences around the world can still enjoy Barbie, with its star-studded cast, as it releases in other countries. The Greta Gerwig directorial is all set to release in theatres on July 21.

