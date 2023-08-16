Barbie: How much will Margot Robbie earn from fantasy comedy film post USD 1 billion box-office collection?

Fantasy-comedy film Barbie has been a worldwide craze: right from its marketing, hype pre-release, box-office collections, the Barbiecore trend resurgence, and the discourse about the film post-release. The movie, which has raked in more than $1 billion worldwide, is now a cultural phenomenon as it goes down as one of the biggest successes in film history.

The Greta Gerwig directorial stars actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. With its massive success, here's what Robbie, who is also a producer on the film apart from starring in it, will rake in when it comes to her salary and the additional profits.

How much will Margot Robbie earn from Barbie post $1 billion success?

According to Variety, Robbie will make around $50 million in salary and box office bonuses, as revealed by three insiders who know about her signed deal. With Barbie having raked in a whopping $526.3 million at the domestic box office and $657.6 million at the worldwide box office, the total collection adds up to $1.18 billion globally. Meanwhile, the film has no signs of slowing down since its release on July 21, 2023, with thriller film Oppenheimer.

While the Christopher Nolan directorial, which also released on the same date, also earned some good box-office collections, it failed to compete with Barbie's almost double earnings. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig, Barbie's director and co-writer, will also be receiving bonuses. Barbie has already become the highest-grossing film by a female director and is the second highest-grossing release in the history of popular film studio Warner Brothers.

Margot Robbie pitching Barbie as billion-dollar project

Robbie produced Barbie with her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she founded back in 2014 with her husband, Tom Ackerley. As per an interesting fact, in an early meeting, the actress pitched Barbie to Mattel and Warner Brothers as a billion-dollar project. She added that she knew she was probably overselling but she wanted the film to happen.

Seems like her instincts were spot on considering the film is enjoying its stay in the billion-dollar club and has cemented itself in cinematic history. The 33-year-old Australian actress has previously starred as the iconic Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and has been nominated for Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards for her performances through the years. She is set to star in a prequel to the Ocean's films, opposite Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.

