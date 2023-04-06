Barbie: How to join the new Barbieland trend? Here's how to use Selfie Generator

With waves of social media stories that's gone up on fans feeds ever since the trailer dropped, fans just can't calm their excitement down. From tweeting about it to sharing or reposting on their respective accounts, the craze has taken a toll on everyone.

Which comes as a proof, as in no time the trailer gave birth to the new selfie generator, which you can't resist using. This also encouraged KSAT 12 to enter Barbieland and display its talent.

Here is all that happened:

Following the release of the official trailer and movie-related posters for the much-awaited Barbie movie, fans entered Barbieland on social media with a new selfie generator.

Viewers were given a glimpse at the opulent and magnificent Barbieland in the movie's teaser. Promotional posters for the movie were also made available. Cast members were featured on posters along with information about their characters.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, and a host of other A-list actors and actresses are among the cast members.

Twitter users used the Barbie Selfie Generator to take inspiration from the image and give it their own unique spin.

Some artists concentrated on Taylor Swift and other figures from the music business. Others, like Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian, used actors.

