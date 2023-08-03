Barbie: How to stream Margot Robbie starrer online? Release date, time, and where to watch it

Barbie has been a runaway hit for Warner Bros. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has raked in millions already for the studio. The hype that the Greta Gerwig film created even before release was a sign of what was about to come for it. The success of the movie has surely put everyone at Warner Bros studios over the moon, including the CEO, David Zaslav. Impressed with the numbers the film brought in, Zaslav dropped hints about when it will be available for streaming online.

How to stream Barbie Online?

On the conglom’s Q2 earnings call for the studio, the CEO declared, "Barbie is really important for us." It should be noted that the Margot Robbie starrer is the 1st movie that is going to collect $1 billion since Zaslav took charge. While celebrating the success of the Mattle film, he confirmed that the film will be available to stream on Max in the upcoming fall, that is around September

The 63-year-old has been a big advocate for long theatrical windows before the films hit streaming platforms. He explained, "We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out … go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever [in the business]." He reiterated that Barbie will be out on the Max in the fall, saying, "When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall."

David Zaslav helped build The Summer of Barbie

Zaslav went all out and brought all departments together to create The Summer of Barbie. This ambitious project included a Barbie Dreamhouse special on HGTV, captivating 4 million viewers and airing in 106 countries. Additionally, there was a Barbie Food Network special and a sneak peek during the NBA Finals on Turner Sports. The CEO said, "All of our platforms can have an impact globally. It starts with great content." He also acknowledged the commendable efforts of Margot Robbie and Barbie director Greta Gerwig in their extensive global promotion of the film.

Meanwhile, Barbie achieved an impressive milestone, surpassing the $400 million mark at the domestic box office in just 14 days, outearning Top Gun: Maverick and Super Mario Bros Movie, both of which achieved this in 18 days.

