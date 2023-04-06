Barbie: Is Michael Cera appearing in Greta Gerwig's movie?

Barbie and its ongoing cast are surfacing as the audience can't contain themselves but take guesses on who will appear and how the flow will be furnished. It's been in the news that Michael Cera, a lovable loser who plays a discontinued and long-forgotten figure in the toy line, is being dressed up for the upcoming "Barbie" film.

Know all about the cast:

Michael Cera from Brampton, Ontario, who is best known for his work in "Superbad" and "Arrested Development," has been confirmed as a member of the summer comedy's extended cast, playing a role simply referred to as "Allan."

In "Barbie," Margot Robbie plays the title character, while Ryan Gosling will be playing Ken.

Simu Liu, a Mississauga, Ontario, native who played a different Ken in the most recent trailer for "Kim's Convenience," argues with Ryan Gosling's Ken in the clip.

Star update about the Barbie movie

The Barbie product line was expanded when Alan was included, along with Skipper, Skipper's sister, and Midge, Midge's best friend (and Allan's lover).

After being sold for a few years, Allan was eventually replaced by Brad by the toy company Mattel.

Dua Lipa, a popular singer, will play Barbie the mermaid, Issa Rae will play Barbie the president, and Kate McKinnon will play Barbie the rock star.

Greta Gerwig co-wrote "Barbie," which she also directed, and it opens in theaters on July 21.