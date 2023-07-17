Barbie: Is the film’s adult-oriented content appropriate for its young fanbase?

Parents are divided as the Barbie film, beloved by young children, receives a rating unsuitable for those under 12, leading to concerns about exposing children to adult-oriented themes.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Jul 17, 2023   |  09:58 AM IST  |  4.1K
Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken (IMDb)
Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Barbie film has ignited controversy due to its 12A rating
  • The film is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

The highly anticipated film, Barbie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has ignited controversy owing to its 12A rating. This has left parents to ponder whether the adult-oriented content aligns with its young fanbase.

Content concerns and parental discontent about Barbie

Clare Jones, a parent, expressed her apprehension, saying, "You would think filmmakers would target it towards the younger generation. It feels like filmmakers have forgotten the essence of Barbie... as if they are attempting to snatch away their childhood and force them to grow up prematurely." On the Mumsnet online forum, a user deliberated, "My child is nine and plays with Barbies. But I don't know whether to take her or not. I don't think she's ever watched a 12A before."

Balancing innocence and maturation is a tough task for parents 

Another concerned parent shared, "My seven-year-old is desperate to watch this but I'm reluctant as it's a 12A. Stupid to make a film about a children's toy which a lot of children won't be allowed to see it." The Barbie film's 12A rating has ignited a debate among parents, raising questions about the appropriateness of adult-oriented content for its young fanbase. The conflicting opinions highlight the challenge of balancing the preservation of childhood innocence with the influence of popular culture. 

ALSO READ: Barbie: Philippines declares no ban on Margot Robbie starrer; Here's what happens to controversial map scene

The Barbie movie

Warner Bros. Pictures is set to bring the iconic Barbie to life in an upcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the movie has been highly anticipated since its announcement. The plot revolves around a doll residing in the vibrant world of 'Barbieland' who faces expulsion due to not meeting the expectations of perfection. As a result, she embarks on a thrilling adventure in the real world, seeking her place and discovering the true meaning of beauty beyond superficial standards. The star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel and a variety of actors playing different versions of Barbie and Ken. Filming began in March 2022, and the first teaser trailer was released in December 2022, showcasing the playful and colorful world of Barbie. The film is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Barbie: After Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, new characters join in; Check new posters

Advertisement

FAQs

What age is Barbie film suitable for?
The Barbie film, despite being centered around a popular doll adored by young children, has received a rating that deems it unsuitable for those under the age of 12.
What age are Barbie and Ken?
echnically, Ken has no official age (he is a doll, after all) although he was first introduced as Barbie's boyfriend on March 11, 1961, which means he has been around for 62 years. (Barbie was created in 1959, which would make her 64.)
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!