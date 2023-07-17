Barbie: Is the film’s adult-oriented content appropriate for its young fanbase?

The highly anticipated film, Barbie featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has ignited controversy owing to its 12A rating. This has left parents to ponder whether the adult-oriented content aligns with its young fanbase.

Content concerns and parental discontent about Barbie

Clare Jones, a parent, expressed her apprehension, saying, "You would think filmmakers would target it towards the younger generation. It feels like filmmakers have forgotten the essence of Barbie... as if they are attempting to snatch away their childhood and force them to grow up prematurely." On the Mumsnet online forum, a user deliberated, "My child is nine and plays with Barbies. But I don't know whether to take her or not. I don't think she's ever watched a 12A before."

Balancing innocence and maturation is a tough task for parents

Another concerned parent shared, "My seven-year-old is desperate to watch this but I'm reluctant as it's a 12A. Stupid to make a film about a children's toy which a lot of children won't be allowed to see it." The Barbie film's 12A rating has ignited a debate among parents, raising questions about the appropriateness of adult-oriented content for its young fanbase. The conflicting opinions highlight the challenge of balancing the preservation of childhood innocence with the influence of popular culture.

The Barbie movie

Warner Bros. Pictures is set to bring the iconic Barbie to life in an upcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the movie has been highly anticipated since its announcement. The plot revolves around a doll residing in the vibrant world of 'Barbieland' who faces expulsion due to not meeting the expectations of perfection. As a result, she embarks on a thrilling adventure in the real world, seeking her place and discovering the true meaning of beauty beyond superficial standards. The star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel and a variety of actors playing different versions of Barbie and Ken. Filming began in March 2022, and the first teaser trailer was released in December 2022, showcasing the playful and colorful world of Barbie. The film is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.

