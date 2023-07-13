Barbie: John Cena's first look as Mermaid finally REVEALED; Netizens have a hilarious reaction

Barbie helmed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is all set to hit the theaters next week, after months of lengthy marketing stunts, and appearances.

It would be an understatement to say the cast of the star-studded movie, not just the leading pair, but also supporting characters that will be played by heavyweights of the industry like, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and many more. One name though, stood out from the rest, John Cena, the former WWE champion appears in the cast list, but no one knew what character he'd be taking on.

John Cena first look from Barbie OUT

A BTS promotional video that was put out by iHollywoodTV finally gave fans a little sneak peek at John Cena’s character. In the first look, one can see John Cena rocking a wavy long blonde wig and seashells around his neck, pointing him to be the merman Ken!

Cena says while talking to the iHollywoodTV, "I was blown away with the concept. I think it’s going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy.” The actor continued, "I think it’s going to be a movie that evokes conversation. And I think it’s going to be beautifully visually appealing."

The former WWE star also explained that he thinks Barbie is a film that will "evoke conversation" and "a mixed bag of opinions.” He said, "And I think ideas behind it - I think the audience will walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment."

Cena added that he likes the versatility of the movie. He continued, "When you don’t have just one universal feel about a project, it’s not that it’s bad, but I think that people can get into a fiery debate about something, that’s good. I like that versatility, I guess."

Netizens have a field day and the reactions are hilarious

While everyone was waiting for John Cena’s character reveal, the revelation has left many fans in splits.

Who is exactly Merman Ken?

John Cena stands out due to his portrayal of the Atlantean merman Ken, out of all the other Kens in the movie. The character of Undersea King Ken, also known as Merman Ken, has been a beloved addition to the Barbie lineup for a considerable period. So it was obvious from the start that his oceanic avatar will be included in the franchise's inaugural cinematic adventure.

Reportedly, John Cena was convinced by Margot Robbie for a cameo appearance when they were having lunch together. The two stars have acted alongside each other before in Suicide Squad.