Barbie: Kate McKinnon to share screen space with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in upcoming movie

Kate McKinnon has been hired in the next Barbie film from Warner Bros. Greta Gerwig will helm the picture, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Reynolds as Ken, and she also developed the story with partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

However, it's been a long road for the picture, which was initially announced in 2009. Several twists and turns occurred along the road, with Oscar winner Diablo Cody writing the script at one time and actors Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway being considered for the title part. However, as the dust settled, Warner cast Robbie as Barbie, hired Gerwig and Baumbach, and things began to take form. Regardless of what the future holds for Barbie, the cast of the film appears to be shaping out very beautifully thus far.

According to Deadline, the most recent addition to the cast is SNL favourite Kate McKinnon. It's unclear what role the 38-year-old will play in the picture, but fans are likely to be thrilled that she'll be acting with Robbie and Ryan in what might wind up being a big smash. Aside from the actors, Gerwig and Baumbach are two of the main reasons why Barbie may outperform many people's expectations. Baumbach, in instance, has spent almost 30 years writing and directing his own films, earning three Academy Award nominations in the process.

McKinnon's hiring will almost certainly provide its own distinctive twist to whatever storey Gerwig and Baumbach have concocted. McKinnon, with her humorous sensibility and frequently weird, yet appealing approach, may do well to portray a villain in the picture, though this has yet to be confirmed.

