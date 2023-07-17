Barbie: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling get a special surprise from Google ahead of release; Find out

Excitement is brewing as Warner Bros' much-anticipated Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to hit theaters on July 21. In anticipation of the release, Google has surprised Barbie fans with a delightful Easter Eggs feature. These hidden surprises can be discovered on the search pages of Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Barbie herself!

Google delivers Easter Eggs for Barbie fans

To experience the Barbie Easter Eggs on Google, simply search for 'Greta Gerwig', 'Margot Robbie', 'Ryan Gosling', or 'Barbie'. Behold as your screen transforms with a vibrant burst of pink confetti. Want to relive the magic? Click on the confetti icon at the bottom to enjoy the effect again and spread the joy by sharing it with friends on various social media platforms using the share icon.

Ahead of the release, numerous Indian and Hollywood stars have embraced their inner Barbie by donning stylish pink outfits. From Bhumi Pednekar to Deepika Padukone and beyond, celebrities are embracing the power of pink to honor Barbie's enduring legacy

ALSO READ: Barbie Advance Bookings India: Margot Robbie led film sells 17,000 tickets in national chains for opening day

Barbie's adventures in the real world; About movie

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie film is a whimsical comedy inspired by the beloved Barbie fashion dolls. Margot Robbie takes on the iconic role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling brings Ken to life. Joining them are talented actors such as Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emma Mackey, among others.

In this tale, Barbie and Ken embark on an exciting journey through their perfect pink Barbie world. However, they decide to venture into the real world, where they experience both the joys and challenges of living among humans.

In addition to the exciting release of the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, fans can look forward to fresh new content related to the movie. As the release date approaches, the official Barbie social media accounts have been buzzing with behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, and sneak peeks into the fuschia world of Barbie and Ken.

Coincidentally, Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated biographical film is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant scientist who played a pivotal role in developing the atomic bomb during World War II.

Scheduled for release on July 21, Oppenheimer has already captured the attention of movie enthusiasts everywhere. Nolan has assembled an exceptional cast, including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt and Ramy Malek, among others for their exceptional talent and ability to bring characters to life.

Advertisement

As the world eagerly awaits both Barbie and Oppenheimer, audiences are in for a treat with these diverse releases.