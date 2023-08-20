Barbie: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer coming to THESE OTT platforms; Here's where you can stream

Barbie, the latest film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, cannot be ignored, whether you like it or not. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, was released in theaters with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21, 2023, generating the online phenomenon Barbenheimer, which began spreading on social media prior to the simultaneous theatrical release of two blockbuster films. Greta Gerwig's films, however, created a different buzz and made the audience fall in love with the movie. Since its theatrical release, fans have been wondering when it will be available to stream online. But thanks to OTT giants, our wishes have been fulfilled. Very soon, Barbie is going to be released on an OTT platform. Here’s everything you need to know about it:

Which OTT platform will Barbie be released on?

Barbie is finally coming to the OTT platform on September 5 after conquering the global box-office in mid-July and making over $1 billion. It may be pre-ordered on Amazon for $19.99. However, there is a catch! Yes, the pre-order is only accessible on Prime Video in the United States, and no similar upgrade has arrived on the OTT giant's Indian site.

Margot Robbie played the iconic plastic doll Barbie in Greta Gerwig's cotton candy-colored dream, alongside Ryan Gosling's Ken. Along the way, Barbie discovers that the actual world isn't the progressive utopia she had pictured, and Ken discovers a societal phenomenon known as patriarchy.

Barbie has captured the hearts of audiences globally

The live-action Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, has captured and delighted ardent Barbie lovers. In this thrilling rendition, Margot Robbie played Barbie, who is exiled from the utopian Barbie Land, and Ryan Gosling played the dashing Ken, deviating from the previous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming movies.

Since it has been released, the anticipation for the film has only grown. However, because its release date clashed with the highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, social media users jokingly called it Barbenheimer. The extreme contrast in tones and genres between the two films has spurred amusing discussions, encouraging fans to consider viewing both for an amazing and different cinematic adventure.

Meanwhile, Barbie's domestic opening weekend of $155 million was much greater than expected, giving it the biggest opening weekend of 2023 and the best start for a female-directed picture. The finest advertising campaign of the year, combined with equally amazing word-of-mouth, assured its emergence as a genuine sensation.

