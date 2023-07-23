Barbie: Margot Robbie finally breaks her silence on Internet's fascination with her feet; Here's what she said

There is no denying that the world has been obsessed with the shot of Margot Robbie’s perfectly arched foot. This shot belongs to the film Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig, for which, the Australian actor has received recognition for her flawlessly arched feet. Robbie's elegantly arched feet can be seen in multiple close-up views in the movie, which debuted worldwide on Friday (July 21). After the official trailer was unveiled in April, one moment with Robbie slipping out of a pair of fluffy pink heels quickly became popular online. Although many have commended Gerwig for the movie's attention to detail, it seems that some have been fixated on Robbie's feet.

Here’s what Margot Robbie has to say about the world's fascination with her feet:

According to Margot Robbie, she is "really flattered" by the attention her feet have attracted in Greta Gerwig's new Barbie film.

Ryan Gosling, who is also in the movie, plays Barbie's boyfriend, Ken, and was joined by Robbie in an interview with CinemaBlend where she spoke about the moment she realized how often her feet had been photographed by fans online.

"I hadn't Googled myself before," Robbie said. She added, “And as I typed "Margot Robbie," "Margot Robbie feet" appeared before I had completed writing "Robbie."”

Robbie noticed that some people had developed an obsession with her feet when she clicked on the Google search recommendation.

The actress continued, “There were things like close-up photos of my feet and articles about it; someone had also put together a film with footage of my feet. 'Oh wow!' I exclaimed. I had no idea that this was something like this.”

“I've been fortunate enough to appear in some truly classic movies, but there have been some photos of my feet that, in my opinion, only served to support this idea,” she said. Robbie added, "I'm genuinely happy that people are so ecstatic about my feet, and I think that's beautiful.”

"To Margot's feet!" Ryan Gosling popped a can of beer open and toasted it.

Before the movie's release, a video of Robbie's feet went viral. Chrissy Teigen, an American fashion model, tweeted, "I need to know everything about this picture." It's essentially a documentary about this image, complete with information on the number of shots, whether she grabbed onto anything, whether she was tied, whether the landing mark is sticky, whether those are her feet, and who performed the pedicure.

Margot Robbie explains how she shot the infamous foot scene

The questions Chrissy Teigen had for Robbie were all addressed in a recent interview with Fandango.

The Australian actor said, "They are my feet and that it only required probably about eight takes, which wasn't that many." "When I approached, there were small sticky pieces of double-sided tape on the floor to keep the shoes from coming off. that I could remove my feet from them. But that's all," she said casually, adding, "and I was holding onto a bar.

Margot revealed “I wasn't wearing anything resembling a harness, either. I simply walked up to the bar with the camera and grabbed it.”

The Wolf of Wall Street actor continued, "I don't like having a body double, or what they call inserts, added to scenes. Because I don't like seeing a movie and discovering that it wasn't done by my hands, I usually try to make my own inserts. That infuriates me greatly. I always request complete creative control from the director. It is unpleasant to be conscious that I didn't do it.”

Meanwhile, speaking of the film Barbie, it follows the lead heroine, played by Robbie, as she leaves Barbie Land and travels to the real world in search of true happiness.

