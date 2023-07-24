Barbie: Margot Robbie reveals friends teased her as she didn't have a kissing scene with Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie's latest film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, hit theaters last Friday and brought together a star-studded cast, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon. However, one thing that raised eyebrows among Robbie's girlfriends was the absence of a kissing scene between her character Barbie and Gosling's Ken. In a recent interview, Margot Robbie opened up about how her friends teased her about not having a kissing scene with Ryan Gosling in Barbie.

Margot Robbie reveals friends teased her for not having kiss scene with Ryan Gosling

Speaking with People, when asked about her feelings regarding the lack of a kiss with Ryan Gosling's Ken in the movie, Margot candidly responded, "Uh no! It didn't exactly feel like a victory for me."

Robbie shared about her friends' playful reactions and said, "All of my girlfriends couldn't help but tease, saying, 'Come on, you did an entire movie with him, and not a single kiss? What's wrong with you? I thought you were calling the shots on this one!'"

The actress further added, "I couldn't help but agree, saying, 'I know, I guess I can't tick that one off my list!'"

ALSO READ: Barbie: Is the film’s adult-oriented content appropriate for its young fanbase?

Ryan Gosling on no kiss scene with Margot Robbie

Interestingly, Ryan Gosling shared his amusement at the situation as Margot opened up about the kiss scene discussion with her friends. The actor reflected on the amusing challenge, saying, "It was funny trying to fathom what their version of kissing would look like. I must admit, I'm quite glad that all of those scenes got cut out."

Meanwhile, the Greta Gerwig directorial was centered around the adventures of Barbie and Ken as they explore the real world after being expelled from Barbie Land. The film received favorable reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The creative storytelling, along with a fantastic pop soundtrack featuring artists like Lizzo and Billie Eilish, contributed to the movie's success. However, the absence of a romantic on-screen moment between Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling became a topic of playful ridicule among Margot's friends.

So far, Barbie has proved to be a box office success, raking in impressive numbers during its opening weekend. The film's entertaining blend of humor and adventure has captivated audiences worldwide, leading to strong ticket sales and positive word-of-mouth.

ALSO READ: Is Barbie 2 on the cards? Everything you need to know about the Margot Robbie starrer sequel