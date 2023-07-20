Barbie: Mattel CEO calls upcoming film 'an iconic cultural moment' ahead of $110m US opening projected opening

Barbie, one of the most awaited films of the year, is just a day away from release, and fans are busy booking tickets so they can experience the world of the Greta Gerwig directorial. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has been one of the most anticipated releases and everything about the fantasy adventure film has been talked about, right from its trailer, to its promotional looks, from its marketing to its star-studded soundtrack and cast.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz has opened up about the film based on the popular doll created by the company and revealed what the future of Barbie has in store now that a mainstream and commercial film like Barbie has joined its unique universe. Here's what he said about the long-awaited film while reports of early prediction figures for the movie float around.

Mattel CEO calls Barbie 'an iconic cultural moment'

During a conversation with CNBC on Wednesday, July 19, Kreiz explained, "This was not about making a movie, this was about creating an iconic cultural moment. We wanted to do something different, something unique, something that would stand out, and we are very excited for this creation of Greta Gerwig, who is one of the most prolific creators of our generation, and her interpretation, modern-day interpretation, of the Barbie brand."

He praised Gerwig for creating a film that not only connects with the viewers but is also "relevant to everyone." The CEO added that their brand aims to "transcend generations and appeal to audiences of all ages" while attracting work and empowering creative talent. "And when you do that well, magic happens," Kreiz concluded. Barbie is set to release in theatres on July 21, 2023. It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the duo Barbie and Ken.

Barbie's projected box office opening

As the film is a day away from release, the projected box office numbers based on the pre-bookings and release factors have been doing the rounds. Reports claim Barbie's projected box office opening could be more than $110 million and will triumph over Oppenheimer, the thriller film also releasing on the same date. The Internet has been having a ball with all the memes and edits as the two highly anticipated and unique films release on the same date.

The much-hyped incident has been given the clubbed name Barbenheimer with posters, art pieces, and more going viral. While Warner Brothers has estimated a $75m start in the US, analysts are projecting a $110m opening that could also reach $140m. Barbie is expected to break the record for the highest-opening film in the US made by a female director.

